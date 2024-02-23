Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

