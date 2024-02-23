Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 368.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. 31,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

