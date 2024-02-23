Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 1.7 %

DDL opened at $1.12 on Friday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.