Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00.

Diodes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,997,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.