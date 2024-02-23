Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE D traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $47.45. 2,973,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,667. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

