Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.49. 344,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,193,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,016. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,743,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

