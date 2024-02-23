DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Financial Review

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 2 18 0 2.90

DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $42.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A DoubleVerify 10.57% 6.06% 5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares PodcastOne and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $34.02 million 1.29 N/A N/A N/A DoubleVerify $452.42 million 15.89 $43.27 million $0.32 132.13

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats PodcastOne on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.