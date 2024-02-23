Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.22 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 33,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

Driver Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Driver Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

