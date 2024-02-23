Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.26 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

