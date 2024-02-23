DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Matthew T. Paul Sells 5,850 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.