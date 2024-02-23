Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $13.71 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
About Dunelm Group
