Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

