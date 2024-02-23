Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,867,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,482,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 475,175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,291. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.54%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

