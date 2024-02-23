Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $54.06 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $54,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,860. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.