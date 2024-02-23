Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,854 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $66,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Five9 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,147. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

