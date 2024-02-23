Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $79,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,053 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,254 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 505,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

