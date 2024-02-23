Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $587.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

