EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 478,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.69% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,519,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 508,447 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

