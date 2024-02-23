EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 226.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

