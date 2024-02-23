EAM Investors LLC Boosts Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vicor worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $46.84 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

