EAM Investors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

