EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

