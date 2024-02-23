EAM Investors LLC Invests $907,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

