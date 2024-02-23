EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 21,257 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.66, for a total transaction of $5,795,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,621,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,855,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $393.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average of $280.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $401.93. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

