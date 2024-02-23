EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 192,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,920,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its position in Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Stock Up 0.1 %
ROVR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
