EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

