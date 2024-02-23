EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sapiens International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 284.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 581,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SPNS stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

