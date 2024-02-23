EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,903 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.