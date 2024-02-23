EAM Investors LLC Sells 23,979 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

