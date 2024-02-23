EAM Investors LLC Sells 43,714 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.54% of VirTra worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VirTra

About VirTra

(Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.