EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

