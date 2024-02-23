EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE opened at $21.96 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

