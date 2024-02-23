EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

