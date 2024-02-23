EAM Investors LLC Trims Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $67.00 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $489.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

