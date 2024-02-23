eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

eBullion Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

eBullion Company Profile

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

