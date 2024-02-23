Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $18.38. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 42,078 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203 in the last three months. 31.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
