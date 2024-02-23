Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

