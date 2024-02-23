Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.97. 186,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

