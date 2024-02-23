Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $854.02 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

