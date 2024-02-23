Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 983,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,157. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.
Institutional Trading of Enerplus
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
