Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE:ENOV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,061. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enovis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enovis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

