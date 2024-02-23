Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.29) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.92 on Friday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $14,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

