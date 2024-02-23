Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 793.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

