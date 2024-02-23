EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 1,103,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

