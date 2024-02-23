EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

