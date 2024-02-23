EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.40, but opened at $109.86. EOG Resources shares last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 778,426 shares.

The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

