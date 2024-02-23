Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,932,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 906,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 127,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,795,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 2,119,288 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.