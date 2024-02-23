EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVOL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,761. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

