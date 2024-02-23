EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.16. 515,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

