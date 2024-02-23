EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

